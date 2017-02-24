‘Sands Lifestyle’ loyalty program launched

Sands China, in collaboration with ICBC and MasterCard, launched a new credit card loyalty program this week, “Sands Lifestyle,” presented as the first scheme of its kind in Greater China.

The newly launched credit card enables cardholders to earn points while shopping in and across the region, and to redeem their points within Sands China’s integrated resorts.

Cardholders can earn up to five times more when shopping at Sands Resorts Macao.

Considering the benefits that come with combining a rewards program with the functionality of a payment card, “Sands Lifestyle,” the three companies stated that the program appeals to both families and non-gaming visitors.

Initially the program will only be available for cardholders living in Macau and Hong Kong.

“We finally now really have a platform for customers from Macau and Hong Kong to come here and earn points while they’re spending […] we’re really sort of monetizing and creating value and loyalty around all these great benefits,” said Dave Horton, global chief marketing officer of Las Vegas Sands and Sands China.

“In the 10 years [since] we’ve opened, you couldn’t really earn certain points for [hotel bookings, shopping and dining] and so this has been a key initiative of ours and finding the right partners about the right scale and working with ICBC and MasterCard,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the program also marks the launch of MasterCard’s Pay with Rewards in Asia Pacific, providing cardholders with the choice to spend their points at the moment of purchase, instead of using cash or credit.

The gaming operator also introduced the ICBC credit card kiosk, the machine for “Sands Lifestyle’s” real time card issuance for Macau cardholders.

The kiosk will enable instant enrolment and physical card issuance. Once registered, cardholders can apply for or receive a credit limit increase to enable them to spend, earn and redeem rewards.

Horton confirmed that the program offers benefits including hotel stays, dining, shopping, events and entertainment.

Discounts on accommodation packages, ferry tickets and holiday packages with Cotai Travel are also included.

The program will have three levels of co- branded credit cards, namely Sands Lifestyle Classic Card, Sands Lifestyle Platinum Card and Sands Lifestyle World Card.

Special introductory offers during the first three months will also be available to cardholders, such as acquiring round-trip Cotai Class tickets on Cotai Water Jet when MOP5,000 or more is spent.

Ling Hai, co-president of Asia Pacific Master Card said, “It is an honor for MasterCard to celebrate yet another milestone in China with our partners to help cardholders benefit from payment solutions that are faster, safer, more secure, more convenient and more rewarding.”

Furthermore, president of ICBC Card Center, Wang Du Fu, noted that the launch of the new program is influential in expanding its advantages in the leisure and tourism industry. He added that their collaboration with the gaming operator is an achievement that will result in a win-win business relationship.