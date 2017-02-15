São Tiago Inn to close doors 

The Pousada of São Tiago, a five-star hotel installed since 1982 on the former São Tiago da Barra Fortress (dating originally from the 17th century) will close at the end of March. On the sidelines of the Legislative Assembly Spring Lunch, the executive director of SJM, Angela Leong, said that the closure is temporary and due to a lack of guests at the hotel. The heritage facility is being affected by the adjacent construction site of Barra’s multi-modal transportation center that will connect the light rail to other public transport systems. Leong said that the hotel will reopen once the construction is finished, noting that all employees currently working for the hotel will retain their jobs and be relocated to other hotels belonging to the group.

