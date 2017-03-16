Science Center holds ‘Invention Exhibition’

The “Invention Exhibition” co-organized by Macau Science Center (MSC) and the Macau Innovation & Invention Association, will run until June 18 at Gallery 2 of the Exhibition Center.

The exhibition consists of two parts; “Innovative Invention Thinking” and “Daily Commodity Invention.”

Apart from introducing the “40 Principles from Inventors,” there are a number of exhibits to allow the public to get to learn more about the innovative concepts and scientific principles behind these inventions.

The exhibition center will also feature the “Macau Exhibits Area” showcasing the international award winning inventions and works of science made by Macau resident students and individuals.

This area allows visitors to learn more about the current status of Macanese innovation, according to a statement issued by MSC.

Other related activities include a “Quest for Invention Exploration,” where visitors are encouraged to collect stamps hidden in the exhibition to receive a small gift.

Workshop “Small Invention, Big Discovery” will encourage visitors to experience the process of new invention through observing the products and tools we use in our daily lives.

Further, the exhibition also features a drama presentation, “Report Captain! This is How Inventions are Made!” which will hopefully lead visitors to experience the challenges they may face in the invention process.