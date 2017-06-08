Scott Chiang to keep leading New Macau until elections

On the sidelines of New Macau Association (ANM) press conference regarding the UNESCO World Heritage Committee report on Macau heritage, Scott Chiang admitted he will postpone his departure from the association until after the elections.

“I was asked to reconsider on my decision [to leave the Association] and my answer was no! I will still leave but in order to make it easier on everybody work I’ll stay in charge until after the election,” Chiang said reaffirming that he will not be “on the [election] ticket. That is very clear.”

Regarding the leadership of the association, Chiang also said that there are two options to be taken by the general assembly in order to find a new leading team.

He also remarked that while he will be leaving ANM, he will not be fully disconnected from it, justifying the decision with the need of taking the helm of Macau Concealers – which will lose Jason Chao, who is preparing to leave the region in late September or early October.