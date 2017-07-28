Sound & Image Challenge | Festival registers 165pct increase in submissions

The Sound & Image Challenge International Festival 2017 registered a 165 percent increase in the number of submissions this year, by the end of the official submission period on June 16. According to organizers, this year 4,409 short films were submitted to the competition, up from 1,659 in 2016.

From these entries, an undisclosed number have been shortlisted for consideration by the Grand Jury in September, which will determine the winners to be screened at the 2017 festival at Dom Pedro V Theater from December 5 to 10.

The pre-selection jury is composed of six young professional film directors and producers from Belgium, Spain, Germany and Macau. They are the winners of the 2015 and 2016 editions of the festival.

The festival-competition is organized by Creative Macau – Center for Creative Industries, together with the Institute of European Studies of Macau.

Over the six consecutive days of the festival, shorts in the areas of fiction, animation and documentary are screened, covering genres such as crime, romance, comedy, horror and science fiction.

All films, irrespective of their language, will be subtitled in English, organizers say. DB