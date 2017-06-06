Sport | Macau-Japan, ‘a case of men against boys’

Macau lost against Korea in the East Asia Basketball Championship (EABA) held in Nagano, Japan, with Korea securing a 109-58 win.

Local player Wai Seng Chan scored the most, finishing with 16 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

On Sunday, Macau also lost against Japan 119-47.

As cited in a report by Japan Times, local basketball player Hoi Fong Iam finished with 12 points to lead the scoring for Macau.

Six Japanese players scored in double digits, while 21-year-old Yudai Baba, finished with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor, five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 19 minutes.

The Japan Times described the game as “a case of men against boys” and that the MSAR team played with “the defensive intensity of a bored high-school team.”

EABA 2017 will qualify five teams for 2017 FIBA Asia Cup, the 29th continental basketball championship in Asia.

The finals are scheduled to take place from August 8 to 29 in Lebanon.