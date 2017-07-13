Sports | High demand for tickets to Volleyball Grand Prix

Tickets for the 2017 Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Volleyball World Grand Prix Macau, which will be held from tomorrow until Sunday at Macau Forum, are nearly sold out. Yesterday, the Chinese and U.S. teams attended a promotional activity at the event booth located at Senado Square.

The president of the Sports Bureau (ID), Pun Weng Kun, told the press on the sidelines of the event that tickets were high in demand as only a small number of tickets are available for Friday’s match.

According to the online ticketing website, tickets for the matches are sold out.

“Ticket sales reaction from the public was great. A month before, tickets for specific dates had already been sold out,” said Pun to the press, clarifying that at that point they had not reserved any group tickets.

Pun cited his belief that the public’s interest in volleyball matches has been increasing.

“The volleyball matches have been going on for a while. I believe the public’s understanding of this competition is strengthening,” said Pun.

“The national team has also done well in the [Rio] Olympics 2016.”

China’s women’s volleyball team beat Serbia for the gold medal at the Rio Olympics last year.

Pun also supposed that sporting competitions such as the 2017 FIVB Volleyball World Grand Prix Macau would assist the development of the region’s tourism, adding that he hoped that the competition would be held in Macau yearly.

With six matches, the 2017 FIVB Volleyball World Grand Prix Macau 2017 will see China play against Italy tomorrow, followed by Turkey on Saturday, and the U.S. on Sunday. LV