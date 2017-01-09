Sports | Monte Carlo aiming for Macau’s Elite League title

The Monte Carlo Sports Club will go for gold at the 2017 Elite League championship, Club President Firmino Mendonça told the Times.

After finishing in fourth place last year, the club is in a “fight for the title” and has reinforced its position by hiring new Brazilian players, as well as local youth from its Under-18 team.

The five new additions are Brazilian professional players Keverson Cardoso, Anderson de Oliveira, Leandro Andrade, Wilson Hungaro and Camilo Neto.

Brazilian coach Claudio Roberto will lead the main team for the second year.

“This year, the team is stronger, better prepared and well-oiled. They have been working for the past two months with the coach with good results in both the training sessions and in the friendly games played in the mainland,” said Mendonça.

As for the competition, he thinks “all teams playing [in the] Elite League are strong”, adding that Casa do Benfica de Macau may be this year’s strongest opponents.

“I’ve also heard that Ka I isn’t so strong this year, but we never know,” he remarked.

In a press conference on Saturday, the Club also announced that they would wear jerseys from club-owned sports brand Veloz for the upcoming season.