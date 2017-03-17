Macau Bats Rugby will present the 2017 Mini Rugby Festival next weekend at The International School of Macau’s (TIS) School Playing Field.

This year’s Mini Rugby Festival, now in its third year, will welcome eight Hong Kong clubs for this year’s tournament.

A total of 39 teams from nine rugby clubs, with more than 400 young players, will participate in the four-hour tournament on March 25.

Teams will compete according to age groups, ranging from under-6s to under-11s.

There will be two matches in the afternoon for older participants: an under-14s match between the Macau Bats and the Flying Kukris, and another for adults, pitting the Macau team against Kowloon.

“This event would not be possible without the support of The International School of Macau (TIS), whose support of rugby has been outstanding. The local government has effectively prohibited rugby from its pitches, so TIS’s support is vital to the continuation of our sport here,” said Macau Bats Rugby chairman, Simon Carrington, in a statement.

Macau Daily Times is a sponsor of the festival. The Venetian Macao and City of Dreams resorts will provide shuttle buses to the TIS for the occasion, while Cotai Waterjet is offering discounted ferry tickets to visitors from Hong Kong. DB