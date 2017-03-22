Survey | Decrease in casino dealers’ confidence and satisfaction index

An index measuring the confidence of casino dealers marked a decrease from 2.84 to 2.74 while another index measuring satisfaction in employment showed a 1.6 percent decrease from 3.19 to 3.14, according to the Macau Employee Confidence and Satisfaction Index 2017. The report was released by the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) yesterday.

The factor that is believed to have triggered the decrease was the employees’ personal development index, which scored 2.9, a 5.2 percent decrease compared to last year.

Considering all the sectors of the economy, Macau employees’ confidence towards the region’s overall job market has slightly increased this year. This optimism was connected to the territory’s recent economic growth.

The employee confidence index scored 3.05 on a 1 to 5 scale, a minor increase of 0.1 compared to last year.

Employees’ confidence in their employment for the upcoming five years, reasonable expectation of job promotion within a year and supervisors’ appreciation towards staff increased by 2.1 percent, 1.9 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

Macau employees’ satisfaction had a particularly slight increase of 0.03 percent. Workers’ satisfaction index scored 3.37 this year, from 3.36 last year.

“This year, it [the satisfaction index] went up a little bit compared to last year. The increase is very small but if you look at the number, it’s the highest over the past 11 years,” said Chan Lai Kow, director of MUST’s Sustainable Development department (ISD).

The sub-index of satisfaction concerning personal development for all the sectors of the economy, which triggered the slight increase, scored 3.27, 0.3 points higher than last year.

The section of the satisfaction index regarding the workers’ job stabilization remained steady at 3.59.

Further, the survey showed that gaming employees are satisfied with their work schedules and feel as though they have time to spend with their families.

The study concluded that the total index and sub-index of employees’ confidence and satisfaction index in the gaming industry are still lower than those of non-gaming employees.

Although the region’s employment and income remained stable, the survey suggested that the government should continue to promote workers’ training to enhance local staff’s ability to move upwards.

This year’s survey, conducted from February 6 to February 23 involved 820 employees who were all above 16 years of age. LV