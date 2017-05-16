Survey | More vocational training courses in 2016

There were 51 institutions offering vocational training courses in 2016, an increase of nine institutions year-on-year, according to the survey on vocational training, the results of which were revealed yesterday by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The survey results indicate that a total of 1,718 courses were organized, an increase of 11.8 percent year-on-year.

The data released by DSEC indicates that most courses registered an increase in participants. The bureau attributes the increase to the fact that “residents grasped the chance to enjoy the benefits of the Continuing Education Development Plan in 2016, which was the last year of the Plan’s second phase.”

Analyzed by course type, Business & Administration courses had the highest number of participants, accounting for 30.8 percent (20,271) of the total, followed by Computing courses at 12.5 percent (8,223) and Language courses at 11 percent (7,255). The course completion rate was 84.6 percent, down by 3.4 percentage points year-on-year.

Among the 1,718 vocational training courses, 681 were organized for enterprises or institutions by 19 training institutions.