Taiwan simplifies visa procedure for SARs residents

Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency has eased the administration burden for Macau and Hong Kong residents who intend to apply for a Taiwan visa, according to a statement released by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Macau.

Currently, residents from both SARs are required to apply for visas to Taiwan through the Office. The simplified procedure now allows residents to exclusively apply online, instead of having to visit the Office in person.

At the present moment, the system is in an experimental period, which will last until March 27.

According to the Office, on June 30 it will cease the in-office handling of travel visas to Taiwan for SARs’ residents. Starting from July 1, all applications will be managed by the online system.

Applicants must possess a permanent Macau or Hong Kong citizenship, a Home Visit Permit or a passport from either one of the two SARs. Qualified applicants will be required to pay NTD600 as an application fee.

In the current stage, the provisional online system has been working from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday. It will become available for 24 hours a day after it has been officially put in operation.

