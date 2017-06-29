Taiwan to simplify SAR residents’ single entry visa

Starting from July 1, residents of Hong Kong and Macau will only be able to apply online for a single entry visa permit to Taiwan through the Taiwan immigration department’s online system. This information was recently announced by the Bureau of Hong Kong Affairs of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.

Starting from July, the Hong Kong office will no longer accept written applications from residents of the two SARs.

The policy is valid for all Hong Kong and Macau residents, including permanent residents who were not born in either of the two regions.

According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office’s Hong Kong sector, for the past three years, the number of permanent residents in Macau and Hong Kong who were born in one of the two regions and applied online for a Taiwan visa has been increasing.

In 2014, that number was 1.06 million. In 2015, the number increased to 1.18 million and in 2016, it reached 1.26 million.

As previously reported, Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency has eased the administration burden for Macau and Hong Kong residents who intend to apply for a Taiwan visa.

The simplified procedure – which underwent an experimental period until March 27 – allows residents to apply online instead of having to visit the office in person.

This time, the policy will be permanently implemented.