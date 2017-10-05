Talk series and painting exhibition draw attention to Guia Circuit

Marking its first anniversary, the Macau Guia Circuit for Promotion and Development Association (APDCGM) is hosting several activities that seek to draw the attention of both locals and tourists to the importance of Macau’s Guia Circuit and the need for it to be listed in UNESCO’s world heritage inventory.

The association is promoting a series of events that include an abstract art exhibition – “Abstractionism” – as well as talks to be held from today until October 11.

Titled “The Guia Circuit and its Future,” the talks will be attended by several experts in the fields of architecture, engineering and anthropology. Yesterday, the talk series was inaugurated with Sir Albert Poon, a Hong Kong resident who has been racing in the Macau street circuit since 1959 (the 6th edition of Macau Grand Prix) and was the first Hong Kong driver to win the race back in 1964 while driving a Lotus 23.

After racing non-stop for 20 years, the now 81-year-old Poon made his last appearance on the Guia track for the commemoration of Macau 60th Grand Prix Diamond Jubilee where he drove a Lotus Elise CR from a Lotus Greater China special event.

Speaking to the Times, Poon acknowledged the differences between the old days and modern day racing especially in terms of safety “and landscape.” As he mentioned, “the circuit remains exactly the same but the [surrounding] landscape has changed drastically.”

Sharing his experience accumulated throughout the years, racing in Macau is exactly what Poon is seeking to do, he said at yesterday’s talk series. At the same table, and offering a little taster of his forthcoming talk, was architect Francisco Vizeu Pinheiro, who explained that he will address – “above all” – the historical buildings that can be found in the surroundings of Guia Circuit. He proposes “an alternative historical walk” that will include architectural works which, in his opinion, “should be promoted side-by-side with the Grand Prix event.”

The possibility of also discussing some of the new buildings in the area is “not excluded”, but Pinheiro did not want to reveal too many details about his talk.

Other guest speakers from the talk include the engineer Hélder Santos along with Carlos Morais José, who will speak about insights that he has gleaned from his background as an anthropologist.

The talks will occur alongside the abstract painting exhibition which opened on Tuesday evening at the RITZ Building gallery in Senado Square.

During the exhibition’s opening, the president of the association, José Luis Estorninho (who is also the artist) said prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony that the purpose of the event was to “draw attention to our goal to promote Guia Circuit to UNESCO heritage. We hope we can do this with the help of everyone.”

As for the works on display, Estorninho said they were very meaningful although all abstract art has the purpose of “awakening the viewers’ own meaning and interpretation.” He further noted that he was inspired by the theme of cross-activity.

A total of 16 works on canvas are on display, most of them using mixed technics and oil or acrylic paint. From those, 12 were especially made this year for the occasion.

Both the exhibition and the talk series have free admission.

The talks start every day at 6 p.m. and will be conducted in Cantonese, English and Portuguese.

