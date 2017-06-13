Tam claims cultural heritage is protected

Alexis Tam, said that the government pays great importance to the protection of the city’s cultural heritage.

“Not only do we educate our society for the importance of cultural heritage, but for environmental protection as well,” said Tam on the sidelines of the rehabilitation center’s inauguration. Tam added that the society and the government should work together towards the dissemination of these two social aspects. Tam claimed that the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will carefully analyze UNESCO’s latest documents regarding the protection of cultural heritage in Macau, which criticized some issues and indicated that the current failure to provide adequate protection could have “serious consequences.”

The secretary claimed that the local cultural authority will continue to protect cultural heritage sites under the guidance of UNESCO, China’s State Administration of Cultural Heritage supervision and under the local government’s supervision.