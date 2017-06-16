Technology | 5G networks still under discussion

The establishment of 5G network infrastructure was discussed yesterday during the 18th IEEE International Symposium on a World of Wireless, Mobile and Multimedia Networks, held at the Macau Polytechnic Institute (IPM).

A panel of experts discussed possible network structures and how the establishment of 5G networks should meet the new requirements for uses in devices such as smart vehicles and other key technologies. The panelists also debated the best approach to the design of a 5G network.

Chan-Tong Lam, associate professor and program coordinator in computer studies at IPM, spoke to the Times regarding 5G developments and prospects in Macau.

“5G is still under discussion […] people are working on it and it is progressing,” said Lam, citing the arguments of different panelists.

Lam noted that like 4G, the technology will eventually be made available in Macau – possibly beginning in 2020 – but that the region will not gain access as soon as other markets.

“We are a little bit behind because Macau is a small town, and the market is not as big as China or the US,” explained Lam, adding that the markets will want to apply the technology in other areas first.

“The operators here do not want to take risks. Normally they would want to wait until this [5G] becomes mature.”

Lam believes that the general public, as well as local computing researchers and experts, are aware of progress in 5G network development. He believes that the decision to extend 5G to the public will depend on telecommunications operators, and that the government may influence the industry to speed up the technology’s arrival.

However, he said that the application of 5G is a market-driven issue, so there is a limit to the government’s influence.

When talking about how 5G will impact users’ lives, Lam noted that 5G means more than what the general public thinks.

“It’s going to be faster, but there will be a lot more applications – and not just in terms of speed. Those applications, they all depend on the network. […] With 5G, they will be broader.”

In regards to how local human resources can contribute to the development of 5G, Lam said that Macau does not have sufficient large-scale enterprises for the city’s human resources to fully utilize such technology.

However, he added, Macau can always explore and research-related technologies.

More than 130 scholars from 26 countries and regions, as well as 71 universities and research institutes, gathered in Macau to discuss global science and technology trends.

IPM said the intent of the symposium was to showcase and strengthen the research and developments in science and technology in Macau, particularly in wireless communications, the Internet of Things, big data, mobile technology and smart cities. The event concluded yesterday.