Thai restaurant launches culinary classes

The Grand Lapa’s NAAM Thai Restaurant has announced a new initiative titled “Cook & Taste”, in which renowned Thai chef Pairoj Kaoropwongchai will personally host a series of cooking classes and food tasting sessions.

The weekend classes will be held at the NAAM Thai Garden, where Chef Pairoj will share cooking tips and authentic recipes with all Thai food lovers.

The three-hour classes allow interested participants to observe, learn from and cook alongside Pairoj. The classes include demonstrations on preparing a delicious three-course Thai meal. Each course will be followed by a tasting session, during which the chef will share cooking tips.

No experience is required to participate; classes are structured to suit everyone from amateur enthusiasts to culinary experts.

Last Friday, Pairoj met with the media and gave a free cooking lesson to those in attendance. In this exclusive class, members of the media were introduced to seasonings and ingredients used in the preparation of Thai food. Pairoj also demonstrated how to make green curry with chicken and eggplant, using a special type of eggplant and chili. He said all ingredients used were available in local food markets.

Classes begin on Sunday, July 9 and run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Each class requires a minimum of two participants and a maximum of six. Participation costs MOP600 per person, which includes a welcome drink, a certificate and a specially made apron.

The Michelin-starred NAAM Thai Restaurant was named after the Thai word for water. It features a central pond and glass panel walls that create a relaxed, contemporary feel.

Pairoj’s extensive cooking career includes stints in Bangkok, Indonesia and Taiwan. JZ