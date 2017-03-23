Three architecture seminars next week at IFT

Co-organized by Albergue SCM, the Macau Architects Association (AAM) and the Macau Association of Engineers (AEM), a series of three seminars about architecture and sustainability technologies will be held next week at the Grand Hall, Inspiration Building of the Institute for Tourism Studies.

The three seminars, “Active House: Architecture and technologies for sustainability”, “Steel structures and sandwich panels technologies” and “Wood structures and wood prefab technologies”, will be held on March 27, 28 and 29 respectively, between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at the aforementioned location.

They will be delivered by Professor Marco Imperadory of Italy’s Politecnico di Milano, who has a specialty interest in high energy-efficient buildings, structure/envelope building systems and sustainability in general.

He has previously been a lecturer and visiting professor at many universities and education institutions worldwide and, since 2015, he has held the post of visiting professor at the University of Saint Joseph in Macau. Imperadori is also the Rector’s Delegate for the Far East representing Politecnico di Milano.

The seminars will be conducted in English. The registration fee is MOP500 for non-members of AAM and AEM, while members can pay a reduced fee of MOP300.