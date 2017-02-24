TIS opens new space ‘where ideas can be exchanged’

The International School of Macao (TIS) recently inaugurated a new space dedicated to promoting students’ interactions with the community, as explained to the Times by Head of School Howard Stribbell.

“The Black Box Theatre is a new addition we have to our North Wing and it really gives us an opportunity to showcase students’ talents and to engage in conversation,” he said.

“Students can put together a play or some musical presentation, but we also can bring in guest speakers and engage with the students back and forth […] we intend for it to be a unique space where ideas can be exchanged.”

The head of the school said the theatre would be “a very economical way of doing such things because it’s just four basic walls and some seating… but you can transform it into whatever you need it to be. It gives you a lot of flexibility.”