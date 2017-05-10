Top legislator tour covers major infrastructure projects

The Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Zhang Dejiang, kicked off his Macau tour at the rooftop of the Macau Grand Prix Control Tower.

Zhang was at the building to review the progress of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB) and its construction facilities.

Accompanying Zhang were Chief Executive Chui Sai On, the Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosário, and Customs Service director Alex Vong.

Zhang was briefed on the progress of the bridge’s construction by the Coordinator of the Infrastructure Development Office (GDI), Chau Vai Man.

The short visit ended with the observation of the construction site through roof-mounted binoculars.

The bridge’s construction made headway early this month with the installation of a 6,000-tonne, 12-meter wedge, which connects the tubes that will form the tunnel section of the bridge.

This segment is part of a 6.7-kilometer tunnel, which in turn forms part of the 55-kilometer structure connecting Hong Kong, Macau and the city of Zhuhai in Guangdong Province.

Zhang said the construction of the bridge is of great significance and has come into the limelight of the world. The construction of the cross-sea bridge is highly difficult and filled with challenges, he said, adding that all those involved in the construction should beware of safety, arrange the schedule of the project properly and ensure the quality of the work.

Zhang hoped that the governments of Guangdong Province, the Hong Kong and the Macau SARs could further strengthen cooperation to ensure the construction project completed smoothly.

Construction of the cross-sea bridge began in December 2009.

Upon opening, it will halve ferry travel time as well as shorten land-based journeys between all three cities to a mere 30-minute drive, compared to three hours previously. RM