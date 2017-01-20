Tourism | First session of Macau’s Application Committee held

In a session presided over by Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam, the “Application of Macau, China for the UNESCO Creative Cities Network Committee” (Macau’s Application Committee) conducted its first plenary meeting yesterday at the Tourism Activities Center.

According to a statement issued by the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), those at the meeting discussed the status of the application, as well as the specific direction it should take.

During the meeting, Secretary Tam said it is one of the MSAR Government’s major endeavors this year to file Macau’s application for membership of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

If successful, Macau will become a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy, earning the title “City of Gastronomy.”

This will gain significant international recognition for Macau, noted the MGTO statement, “which will have far-reaching significance and give a powerful impetus to Macau’s transformation into a World Center of Tourism and Leisure as well as adequate diversification and sustainable development of Macau’s economy.”

In the meeting, MGTO presented an introduction of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network and reported on preparations it has completed, including the establishment of the Application of Macau, China for the UNESCO Creative Cities Network Committee last year.

The Office also organized the first Working Group explanation session, reported on the progress of application documents, visited and attended international events, as well as organized last November’s “International Gastronomy Forum, Macau 2016”.

This year, the Office will make more efforts to prepare application documents, develop a thematic website and produce a feature video on gastronomy.

Macau’s Application Committee also discussed the specific direction and policies of Macau’s application, including Macau’s plans for future development and its possible contributions to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

The committee also discussed the allocation of roles and job duties to various members of the Working Group, so as to make better progress in the application process.

The meeting was attended by MGTO director Helena de Senna Fernandes and other Committee members; including President of Management Committee of Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau, José Tavares, the President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ung Vai Meng, and President of the Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT), Fanny Vong.