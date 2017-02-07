Tourism | Golden Week visitors soar 10 percent

Macau recorded over 930,000 visitor arrivals during the seven days of the Spring Festival’s Golden Week, from January 27 until February 2, representing a 9.9 percent increase over the corresponding period of last year, according to preliminary estimates from the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

During the Spring Festival, visitors from the greater China market went up by 10.8 percent year-on- year to 880,000, according to MGTO, accounting for 94.4 percent of total visitor arrivals.

Among them, around 660,000 visitors came from mainland China and 200,000 were from Hong Kong, representing increases of 13.8 percent and 5 percent respectively. On the other hand, the number of Taiwanese visitor arrivals decreased by 15.9 percent to about 20,000 and the number of international visitors dropped 3 percent to a total of 50,000.

As of this month, the number of rooms across Macau’s hotels and guesthouses reached a total of 37,634, with all establishments registering an average occupancy rate of 94.5 percent during the Golden Week, a slight year-on-year increase of 0.4 percentage points.

Five-star hotels recorded an average occupancy rate of 95.5 percent, down by 0.7 percentage points; four-

star hotels registered 92.8 percent, up by 0.2 percentage points; three-star hotels 96.2 percent, up by 4.8 percentage points; two-

star hotels 83 percent, up by 4.3 percentage points; guest houses 75.9 percent, slightly up by 0.3 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the average room rate for both hotels and guesthouses in Macau dropped by 3.1 percent, according to MGTO to approximately MOP1,800 during the Golden Week, with all categories except five-star hotels registering an increase (see table).

During the week, MGTO conducted 53 inspections at various ports of entry and tourist spots in Macau and also arranged for two apartments that were allegedly operated as illegal accommodation to be closed.

During the Chinese New Year, MGTO received a total of 27 visitor complaints regarding public transportation, shopping, tour guides, hotels, dining, service quality and other matters. According to the statement, MGTO followed up with the cases, in some instances transferring the issues to other entities for settlement. DB