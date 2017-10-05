Tourism | GTEF ‘regional collaboration’ theme unveiled

The Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF) will hold its sixth edition in Macau from October 16 to 17, under the theme of “Regional Collaboration towards a Better Future,” the organizer informed in a statement.

GTEF 2017 “explores how tourism collaboration characterized by shared interests and mutual respect is conducive to building a better future among nations and regions,” the statement read.

A press conference detailing the events at this year’s GTEF was held at the Macau Tower yesterday. The event was attended by the director of the Macau Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, and vice chairman and secretary-general of GTEF, Pansy Ho.

In a speech made at the press conference, Ho highlighted tourism as the key to tapping into the collaborative opportunities resulting from the Belt and Road Initiative.

GTEF is a leading international tourism platform designed to promote sustainable development of the global tourism industry with a focus on China.

The two-day program encompasses a series of seminar discussions and panel sessions. In collaboration with the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the signature session will bring ministers and global private-sector CEOs to discuss how regional and trans-regional collaboration can create positive developments beyond geographic boundaries.

In addition, the fourth UNWTO/GTERC report of Asia Tourism Trends will be released during the event. A joint effort of UNWTO and the Global Tourism Economy Research Centre (GTERC), the report will present tourism trends and outlook of the region, showcase how technology is driving revolutionary changes in the tourism industry.

Since its inception in 2012, GTEF has thus far hosted more than 7,000 participants from 63 countries and regions, including 54 delegations from different provinces and autonomous regions of mainland China. The event has been attended by more than 300 distinguished speakers ranging from ministerial officials, internationally-renowned private-sector leaders, scholars and experts.

