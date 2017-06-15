Tourism Office bets on family travel

The delegation of “The 8th Experience Macau Tour”, formed by representatives of travel trade partners and key members of the media from the mainland, is in Macau for a four-day familiarization trip.

Their itinerary includes visiting World Heritage sites, facilities and opportunities to learn more about tourism products targeted for family travel.

According to the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the familiarization trip, themed as “Experience Macao Your Own Style – Parents and Kids Having Fun in Town”, attracted over 200 delegates, which represent various tourism institutions and key media from the mainland. The delegation arrived in Macau on Sunday

Kong Shanna, deputy editor of Chinese Satellite TV, has joined the tour for the second time. She stated that the tourism facilities and products in Macau have become more diversified, in turn alluring a wider variety of tourists to visit the city.

Another participant, General Manager of China Travel Service Fujian, Zeng Xu, claimed that family travel in Macau holds a certain attractiveness for the mainland population. The company is hoping to develop more family-friendly tourism products and tour itineraries to Macau after this tour.