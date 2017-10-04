Tourism | Outbound residents on package tours rise 11 percent

The number of visitors to Macau on package tours decreased 6.1 percent year-on-year to 677,000 in August 2017, with a month-to-month decline of 14.6 percent, according to information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

Following the impact of Typhoon Hato, the number of package tour visitors from mainland China (551,000) and Taiwan (34,000) dropped by 6 percent and 20.3 percent, respectively, year-on-year. Those from the Republic of Korea (34,000) rose by 5.2 percent.

In the first eight months of 2017, visitors on package tours totaled 5,237,000, up by 8.8 percent year-on-year.

Outbound residents using travel agency services increased by 5.2 percent

year-on-year to 116,000.

The number of residents traveling on package tours went up by 10.9 percent to 47,000, with those heading to mainland China rising by 3.9 percent to 29,000.

In the first eight months of 2017, outbound residents using travel agency services totaled 910,000, up by 11.3 percent year-on-year.

There were 107 hotels and guesthouses operating in August, of which six were

still temporarily closed at the end of the month due to Typhoon Hato.

The number of guest rooms increased by 10.2 percent year-on-year to 37,000,with five-star hotel rooms rising by 2 percent to 22,000, accounting for 60.4 percent of the total.

In the first eight months of 2017, guests staying at hotels and guesthouses totaled 8,652,000, up by 13.7 percent year-on-year. The average occupancy rate of hotels and guesthouses rose by 3.5 percentage points to 85.3 percent. Guests’ average length of stay held steady at 1.4 nights. Visitor-guests accounted for 72.4 percent of the total overnight visitors, up by 1.3 percentage points year-on-year.

