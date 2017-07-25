Tourism | More overnight stays in June

Visitor arrivals totaled 2,378,615 in June 2017, up slightly by 0.9 percent year-on- year but down by 7.5 percent month-to-month, according to information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Overnight visitors increased by 10.1 percent year-on-year while same-day visitors decreased by 9.1 percent.

The average length of stay rose by 0.1 days year-on-year to 1.3 days, while the average length of stay for overnight visitors dropped by 0.1 days year-on-year to 2.1 days. However, the average length of stay for same-day visitors remained unchanged at 0.2 days.

Visitors from mainland China increased by 1.8 percent year-on-

year to 1,544,237 in June, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (704,720) rising by 5.8 percent.

Mainland visitors came mainly from Guangdong Province, Hunan Province and Fujian Province.

Visitors from the Republic of Korea (66,758) surged by 42.2 percent, while those from Hong Kong (491,687) and Taiwan (86,180) dropped by 3.9 percent and 9.9 percent respectively.

Moreover, visitors from the United States (15,213), Australia (5,954), Canada (4,517) and the United Kingdom (3,862) registered year-on-year decreases.

Analyzed by mode of transport, the number of visitor arrivals by land (1,319,674) was similar to that of June 2016, with those arriving through the Border Gate (1,136,712) only decreasing by 1.8 percent.

Visitor arrivals by sea (842,418) edged up by 0.1 percent year-on-year; those disembarking at the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal (506,891) slightly increased by 0.8 percent, while those arriving at the Taipa Ferry Terminal (335,527) edged down by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by air increased by 9.9 percent year-

on-year, with those arriving at the airport rising by 9.8 percent.

In the first half of 2017, visitor arrivals totaled 15,564,303, up by 5.4 percent when compared to the same period of 2016, overnight visitors rose by 13. percent, while same-day visitors dropped by 1.8 percent.