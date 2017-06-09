Tourism | Showcase of Guangxi cultural heritage kicks off

The cultural show, “Genesis and Spirit: Showcase of Guangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage” is now officially open to the public. A performance of Guangxi Folk Culture took place at Senado Square yesterday.

Today, tomorrow, and on June 11, three cultural shows featuring performances of Guangxi folk culture based on the themes Genesis and Spirit, and Sentiments of the Land of Zhuang, will be showcased at Senado Square, Iao Hon Market Garden and Largo de Camões from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Each show will include opera dancing, a musical ensemble with Maguhu and Bolie, and singing performances of Zhuang music, among other acts that will be performed by Guangxi entertainers to the public.

Zhu Chuangwei, deputy director of the Department of Culture of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region remarked that a total of 12 ethnic groups live in Guangxi, including the Zhuang, Dong, Miao, Yao and Han.

He also noted that there are more than 300 festivals in Guangxi.

Zhu invited the Macau public to visit the Guangxi region to experience the Zhuang culture first-

hand.

Zhu said that Guangxi has brought the unique Guangxi heritage to Macau for the local public to catch a glimpse of the Chinese province’s culture.

Starting from today, the exhibition, Showcase of Guangxi’s Intangible Cultural Heritage, themed Genesis and Spirit, and the Splendid Gui Brocade and Embroidery, will be on display in the temporary exhibition gallery of the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM).

The exhibition will be open through the months of June and July, until August 13.

Moreover, Zhuang-style craft demonstrations will be available at the Lou Kau Mansion every day until June 25, except on Mondays when it is closed.

In the Mandarin’s House, workshops featuring the making of tie-dye, Liupao tea, embroidered balls and horsehair embroidery will only be open on June 17, 18, 24, and 25, respectively.

A maximum of 20 spots are available for each of the workshops’ sessions.

All interested parties may register through the Cultural Affairs Bureau website.

The event is hosted by the Ministry of Culture of China and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of Macau, aiming to facilitate the cooperation and interchange between the interior of mainland China and Macau. JZ