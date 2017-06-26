Tourism | Visitor arrivals increase by 3.7 pct in May

Visitor arrivals to Macau in May 2017 increased by 3.7 percent year-on-year, but 6.3 percent down month-to-month, with overnight visitors rising by 14.2 percent, the SAR’s statistics service said on Friday.

The latest data issued by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicates visitor arrivals in May totaled 2.57 million, with overnight visitors reaching 1.38 million and same-day visitors 1.19 million.

The average length of stay of visitors rose by 0.1 days year- on-year to 1.3 days; overnight visitors and same-day visitors stayed an average of 2.2 days and 0.2 days respectively, the same as in May last year, the DSEC data showed.

Visitors from mainland China increased by 4.4 percent year-on-year to 1.7 million in May, mainly from Guangdong Province (708,960), Hunan Province (77,676) and Fujian Province (67,590).

In the first five months of 2017, visitor arrivals totaled 13.2 million, up by 6.3 percent year-on-year; overnight visitors (6.75 million) rose by 13.7 percent while same-day visitors (6.44 million) dropped slightly by 0.5 percent.