Tourist Police commences operations

The new force operating under the Public Security Police Force (PSP), the Tourist Police, officially commenced operations yesterday.

In addition to the current duties of PSP officers, the force will also perform tourist support duties such as assisting with tourists’ inquiries, dealing with complaints and disputes involving tourists, and implementing crowd control measures.

According to information provided by the PSP, the Tourist Police currently consists of 40 officers distributed among the peninsula and the islands.

The bulk of the Tourist Police’s efforts will be focused on the peninsula, where 30 officers will operate in areas commonly frequented by tourists, including Senado Square, the Ruins of Saint Paul’s, the Exhibition Hall of Na Tcha Temple, the Section of the Ancient Defense Walls, Saint Augustine Square and Saint Lawrence Church.

On the islands, officers will operate mostly on Rua do Cunha, Rua do Regedor and Estrada do Istmo (Cotai Strip).

The Tourist Police officers are easily identified by a new uniform unique to their faction, which has a more informal design. Tourist Police vehicles will also feature a distinctive color scheme.

Although the creation of this special force had been previously discussed on several occasions, it was during the last policy address for security that Secretary Wong Sio Chak formally announced its implementation, promising that it would take place as soon as possible. In the same address, Wong presented draft designs of the uniforms and police vehicles.

According to the PSP, police officers who join the Tourist Police have been specifically trained for tasks such as crowd control and handling of suspicious objects, as well as language proficiency and knowledge of tourist sites. RM