Transport | Bus frequency to increase from next school year

The Transport Advisory Committee held a meeting yesterday to discuss recent issues regarding the city’s transport situation.

Lam Hin San, Director of the Transport Bureau (DSAT), informed the media about the meeting’s topic.

According to Lam, DSAT recently fined two of the region’s public parking lot management companies for not meeting DSAT’s requirements.

The two companies have already paid their fines, while four other companies are still in the process of payment.

According to Lam, the parking lot management company will be fined MOP10,000 daily, with the possibility of further penalties.

The meeting also discussed bus lanes in some regions in Taipa and the Macau peninsula. In Taipa, some bus lanes have been converted into single direction lanes to reduce conflicts between pedestrians and buses.

Lam stated that the changes will protect passengers, who must look many times in different directions to guarantee their safety when using zebra crossings.

Another topic that was addressed was the number of bus passengers recorded last year. Lam noted that the authorities will continue to improve Macau’s bus services, including transportation available at the Praça de Ferreira Amaral and the border gate.

DSAT will also increase the frequency of buses when the new semester starts, for the convenience of students.

DSAT is processing 21 large construction projects. The related information will be disclosed on its website.

Last year, there were 99 road construction projects during summer vacation, 20 of which were large-scale projects.

According to Lam, with the help of relevant departments, only ten large-scale projects will take place during the summer period, much less than in the previous year.

Previously, two projects were planned near Rua do Campo. However, to minimize public inconvenience, DSAT has postponed the two projects to December.

DSAT is also considering moving the bus stop at the Macau Ferry Terminal from its current location to the west of the terminal.

Lam said that the transport committee hopes the taxi stand will allow for three taxis to simultaneously pick up passengers at the terminal.

DSAT is also renovating the taxi stop at the border gate to allow up to five taxis at the same time.