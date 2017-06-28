Transport | DSAT confident vehicle growth rate below 3.5 percent

The director of the Transport Bureau (DSAT), Lam Hin San, believes that this year’s vehicle increase rate can remain below 3.5 percent, according to a report by Macao Daily News.

Lam noted that registrations for more than 14,000 motor vehicles were canceled this year, a number which equaled the total number of vehicle registrations canceled in 2016.

Since the beginning of this year, the vehicle growth rate registered a negative 2 percent change.

According to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), the total number of licensed vehicles in Macau in January was 250,481. The number dropped continuously for three months in February, March and April until the figure stood at 244,094 in April.

Lam noted that parking meter fees had not changed for 30 years, and that DSAT has implemented new fees in Freguesia da Sé; a process that occurred smoothly. Lam expressed the belief that the public will accept the new fares gradually.

He added that DSAT plans to implement new fares in other regions in October, and he believes that by next March all changes over parking meters will be completed.

Finally, Lam noted that the adjustments are helpful to increase the turnover in the usage of the parking spots and thus people can easily find a parking spot.