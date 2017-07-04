Transport | Groups still upset over measures to curb vehicles

Several local drivers and garage workers have expressed frustration over the government-imposed vehicle curbing measures, arguing that some measures are not effective in solving long-term transport problems.

Following the implementation of the measures earlier this year, groups voiced their concerns during a TDM Forum held on Sunday. The forum was not attended by any official from the Transport Bureau (DSAT).

Some groups urged the government to focus on the improvement of public transport, noting that there were methods imposed that “fail to solve long-term problems” as some of the regulations pertain to emissions standards.

“The government should focus on improving public transport in the long-run,” said Leong Sai Kun, member of the Traffic Advisory Board, as cited in a TDM report. “Without a proper system of public transportation in place, residents won’t ditch their cars.”

Cheng Chong Fai, president of Public Utilities Concern Association of Macau, lamented that some vehicles met standards when they were initially on sale, but due to the imposed measures, the vehicles had to be dumped. “It is so unfair to their owners when they have to be dumped now under the new rules,” Cheng argued.

In February this year, the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) announced that the scheme is the government’s plan to curb the number of two-stroke engine vehicles in Macau, hoping to gain the attention of the owners of “about 30 percent of the total number of vehicles.” The measure was aimed at removing a total of 9,575 two-wheel vehicles that run on two-stroke engines from the roads.

Meanwhile during the Forum, residents also condemned policy makers for failing to give drivers sufficient time to be in line with the new measures.

A concerned resident even argued, “it is unfair that the measures were just the decision of a few people,” referring to government officials. “In our eyes the measures are wrong. We were forced to follow these instructions without being offered time to digest them.”

Another opposed resident noted that the controversial measures are “simply the least desired and ineffective method.”

Due to the new measures, a hike in parking costs was imposed, along with stricter vehicle inspections and heavy penalties for illegal parking.

Just last month, DSAT increased the fares of all parking meters by as much as 200 percent for private cars and about 100 percent for motorcycles and heavy vehicles in certain areas.

DSAT is still planning to implement new fares in other areas of Macau in October.

Further, registrations for more than 14,000 motor vehicles were canceled this year to date, a number that equaled the total number of vehicle registrations canceled in 2016.

The government initially planned to introduce the four- percent annual cap on vehicle growth in 2015. The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, recently said that the goal was to set vehicle increase at a four percent annual rate, and would look at improving vehicle inspection measures in a bid to improve air quality.

“We are looking at implementing a set of different measures, including giving priority to public transport,” he noted.