U.S. approves laptops on flights from Abu Dhabi

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security lifted its ban on electronic devices in the cabins of commercial jetliners flying to the U.S. from Abu Dhabi after validating security measures at a facility inside Abu Dhabi International Airport, according to a statement from Etihad Aviation Group.

“The removal of the restrictions allows passengers flying to the U.S. to carry all laptops, tablets, and other electronic devices onto the aircraft, subject to enhanced security measures,” the airline said in a statement Sunday.

U.S. officials are pushing overseas airports to beef up security on laptops and similar items after intelligence reports warned that terrorist groups may be capable of hiding bombs in such machines.

Etihad Airways passengers traveling to the U.S. pass through immigration and customs at a preclearance facility in Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal 3, the company said. Opened in 2014, it’s the first facility of its kind in the Middle East.

The initial ban started in March, when DHS announced that passengers flying to the U.S. from 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa would be barred from carrying electronic devices larger than mobile phones into the cabin. Edward Robinson, Bloomberg