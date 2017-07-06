UM co-organizes English summer camp

The University of Macau’s (UM) Faculty of Arts and Humanities (FAH) and local high school, Sacred Heart Canossian College’s English Section recently co-organized a two-day summer reading camp for 20 students from the high school.

The students participated in a series of activities led by Professor Katrine Wong from the FAH department of English and Corrine Wallace from the UM English Language Center. The camp aimed to increase students’ interest in reading and to provide them with an opportunity to experience college life.

On the first day, the activities included a three-hour workshop titled “Playing with Words,” where students were introduced to three different English poems from the Victorian to early modern era, impromptu performances of Shakespeare’s play “Macbeth” at the university’s Black Box Theatre and an interactive reading session in one of the university’s residential colleges, where students engaged with selected texts using different questions.

On the second day, students presented mini-performances in the Black Box Theatre and made up creative sentences with the words they had learnt over the two days.

The camp ended with a visit to the university library.

According to the press release from the university, both Professor Wong and Wallace stated that they were pleased that students exercised their imaginations and shared their funny and wild ideas during the camp.