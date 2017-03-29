UM to hold Open Day on April 9

The University of Macau (UM) will hold an Open Day on Sunday, April 9. There will be various activities held on the Open Day, including an International Students’ Parade, admission consultation, booth games, performances by famous Macau-based singers who are graduates of UM and an International Food Festival.

UM’s various faculties, residential colleges, laboratories, and classrooms will open to the public to help visitors learn more about the university’s academic programs and student life in the residential colleges.

There will also be talks and workshops to introduce UM’s programs, faculty team, as well as teaching and research achievements. Students can visit the various departments according to their interests to receive information about admission requirements.

The Open Day will take place from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Apart from the activities mentioned above, there will also be student performances, demonstrations of innovative mechanical technologies, lectures, a lucky draw and campus tours guided by PR Student Ambassadors.

According to a statement issued by UM, “all Macau residents are welcome to attend the Open Day and spend a joyful Sunday on UM’s campus.”