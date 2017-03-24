UM holds career and internship fair

The University of Macau (UM) kicked off its Career and Internship Fair yesterday, with over 100 companies and institutions providing opportunities for internships and full-time work.

Some 1,400 students at the university are expected to graduate this June.

Elvo Sou, head of the Student Counseling Section of the Student Affairs Office, informed the press that the number of exhibitors at the event remained relatively the same as last year.

According to him, the university encourages its students to venture out and seek different possibilities in the market that do not conform to their accomplished bachelor’s degree.

“We train our students to have a very diverse outlook on different disciplines so I think the university has the obligation and responsibility to provide [this kind of] platform,” Sou explained.

The head of the department also cited his belief that the high numbers of graduates who acquire jobs within their first three months of graduation (according to a survey) reflect the labor market’s acquisition of the region’s fresh graduates.

According to the institution’s data, the employment rate of its 2015/2016 graduates was nearly 75 percent, while 17 percent went on for further studies.

The data also showed that 90 percent of the university’s fresh graduates have found jobs within three months.

UM noted that the average salary for fresh graduates is around MOP14,430.

While some students are filled with hopes of getting a job during the two-day event, other students believe the event to be competitive.

Rabeea Cheang, a fourth-year public administration student noted, “This fair offers me an opportunity but it seems like there are so many people fighting for the same position.”

Yet, she mentioned that she will not close doors on offers from different job sectors, and looks forward to other opportunities.

Another student, Christy Kuan, majoring in marketing, is seeking a position in the sales and marketing sector, and hoped that she would get hired at the job fair.

“I think it’s not challenging to find a job but it’s hard to find a job that I really like […] and yes, it’s kind of competitive,” she added.

Activities of the Career and Internship Fair included training workshops and mock interview sessions. Recruitment talks were also held earlier this month.

For the different faculties, such as Banking & Finance, Medical/Pharmaceutical, Education, Leisure and Leisure Entertainment, booths are located at the Banquet Rooms of the UM Guest House. The careers fair will be held until today.

UM to co-hold workshop on European Commission

The University of Macau (UM), under its Jean Monnet Project “Decision-making processes: Pedagogical simulations for university students”, will be marking the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome with a workshop on the European Commission. The workshop, which will be held tomorrow at the UM, is set to bring together 28 university students from five tertiary institutions of Macau to learn more about the decision-making processes within the European Commission. After a short training session in the morning, participants will simulate a meeting of the college of commissioners, which will discuss the current status of relations between the European Union and Turkey. The workshop will be held at the Faculty of Law, Building E32, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.