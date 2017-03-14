UM launches worldwide search for new rector

The University of Macau (UM) will launch a worldwide search for a new rector. The announcement follows the notification from rector Wei Zhao on Sunday, who said that he does not intend to seek renewal of his appointment when it expires in 2018. Wei Zhao has been the rector of UM since 2008.

A statement issued yesterday indicates that in the next stage, the University Council will form a selection committee for the recruitment of a new rector. Information on the progress of the recruitment process will be reported to all stakeholders in a timely fashion.

According to the statement, “the committee will abide by the important principles of fairness, justice and transparency in the worldwide search for the new rector to lead the next stage of UM’s development.”

Regarding the current rector’s two remaining terms at UM, Peter Lam, chairman of the University Council, is cited in the statement saying that Wei Zhao has brought “many contributions” to UM, which has resulted in “great progress in recent years in overall performance and in areas such as international reputation, research and publication, and the nurturing of talents.”