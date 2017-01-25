UM professor joins academic journal

Chair professor of pharmacology and the deputy director of the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences at the University of Macau (UM), Richard Ye, has been chosen as the new associate editor of “The FASEB Journal.”

In this role he will manage all aspects of the peer review and submission decision processes, in collaboration with the journal’s current group of associate editors.

Prior to joining UM, Ye was the Zhiyuan Chair Professor and dean of the School of Pharmacy at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

According to a UM press release, research in Ye’s lab focuses on the mechanisms by which cell surface receptors such as G protein-coupled receptors and toll-like receptors activate innate immune cells and trigger a variety of host-defense actions.

“We are delighted to bring Richard Ye aboard, both to further enrich and diversify the various research domains of our associate editor tier, but also to help us establish a foothold for “The FASEB Journal” in China,” said Journal editor-in-chief Dr Thoru Pederson from the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

“We have always received numerous fine papers from Chinese laboratories, but given the tremendous expansion of research institutions underway in the PRC, Dr Ye’s appointment is timely indeed.”

The FASEB Journal is published by the Federation of the American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB).

It is the world’s most cited biology journal, according to the Institute for Scientific Information, and has been recognized by the Special Libraries Association as one of the top 100 most influential biomedical journals of the past century.