UM reportedly paid to bestow honorary degree to Bush Sr

Local universities have systematically conferred honoris causa academic degrees. According to local scholar Teresa Vong, in at least one case, the University of Macau (UM) “paid a certain amount of money” to the former US President George Bush in order for him to accept such an award.

The UM conferred the title of Doctor of Social Sciences honoris causa upon the 41st President of the United States at Texas A&M University (TAMU) in the US, on April 21, 2009.

Vong noted that the real purpose of many of the honorary degrees is to create links between the institution and important personalities.

“I think most of the practice followed by the universities granting such degrees is, first, to acknowledge the contribution of certain people in certain areas, but I think most of the universities make use of these to make a connection with the most significant or important people”, Vong said.

“For instance, in the UM we have granted such awards to quite a number of the Nobel Prize awardees, and this is a way to increase the degree of internationalization of the University, because according to some university rankings, if you have a higher number of these [the Nobel Prize awardees amongst your members] then you will get some points.”

Teresa Vong also noted that in some other cases, the reasons are related to the establishment of diplomatic relations with one [particular] country or with a business partner. So they [the universities] will make use of this to achieve different purposes.”

“Most of the universities will make use of this to increase their fame [reputation] and to bring their name up in terms of internationalization,” Vong explained, adding that according to her knowledge, “sometimes the universities will pay a great amount of money to that person to receive your degree, not vice-versa,” recalling a case which occurred in 2009. Vong revealed that the university “paid a certain amount of money” to the former US President George Bush in order for him to accept the award.

According to the education site education-portal.com – the modern practice of conferring honoris causa degrees follows a similar procedure worldwide, as the honorary degrees are “usually awarded at regular graduation ceremonies, to which the recipients are often invited to make a speech of acceptance before the assembled faculty and graduates.” Such a moment often constitutes the highlight of the ceremony. “Generally, universities nominate several persons each year for honorary degrees; these nominees usually go through several committees before receiving approval.”

The site also notes that, “often, it is perceived that the system is shrouded in secrecy, and occasionally seen as political and controversial.”

Such acknowledgments have led several individuals as well as institutions both in the past and recently to criticize the conferring of honorary degrees, going so far as to advocate the abolition of the practice.

Several US universities such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), The University of Virginia, Cornell and Stanford University, do not award honorary degrees as a matter of policy.

The University of Virginia, according to their records is most probably the first US institution to have a clearly stated policy of not awarding honorary degrees at the behest of its founder, the third US President Thomas Jefferson.

In Chapter 4 of the University Regulations – Honorary Degrees – the institution states: “The University of Virginia does not award honorary degrees. In conjunction with the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Foundation, the University presents the Thomas Jefferson Medal in Architecture and the Thomas Jefferson Award in Law each spring. The awards, recognizing excellence in two fields of interest to Jefferson, constitute the University’s highest recognition of scholars outside the University.”

As for MIT it has on rare occasions awarded “honorary professorships” (Winston Churchill in 1949 and Salman Rushdie in 1993). However, these awards do not confer any academic degree nor can they be confused with one.

The fact that honorary degrees are capable of creating confusion and can even be subjected to misuse is seen as one of the main reasons for its abolition.

“They can cause confusion about qualifications and embarrassment for institutions, so why are they awarded?” asks Malcolm Gillies in an article published in August 2016 by the Times Higher Education – World University Rankings.

In the article, Gillies attempts to investigate the reasons behind the giving of the honoris causa degrees.

As Gillies explains, Cambridge, Oxford and Trinity College Dublin are three of the most notable universities to offer honorary degrees to those who already have a degree from another member of the group, which he calls a “syndicate.”

He elaborates, saying, “For instance, if you have a PhD from Cambridge and you teach at Oxford, then Oxford might award you its DPhil. This can lead those who are not ‘in the know’ to think you have actually studied for two doctorates.”

According to the author, the purpose of the honoris causa should be to “bring honor to awarder and awardee alike,” adding that “they can celebrate any form of life achievement, the holding of a high office or support of the university.” These reasons lead many institutions to claim that they “select honorary doctors as inspirational models for their own students.”

But Gillies is especially concerned with the cases in which awardees might have influenced the institutions in order to achieve such merit, noting that “while some universities exclude current staff, students, governors or serving politicians, others have no such qualms. Some hold highly secretive conclaves to elect this academic equivalent of knights of the realm, while others openly canvass the university community for nominations, involving faculty and academic boards in a process that is normally sealed by a confidential committee of the governing body.”

Questioned on the topic by the Times, scholar Leanda Lee expressed the belief that the granting of such degrees to people unrelated to the universities can be seen as a public relations (PR) tool to promote the institution by using the name of a well-known and influential person.

“Where the university is lesser known or lower ranking and the recipient is a well established, well awarded, generally well known and respected name globally and not particularly connected to the university, then the university is using the award as a PR mechanism – borrowing the eminence of the recipient,” she said, adding, “it shouldn’t be a political tool to influence or gain favor… It shouldn’t be about the person but about what they have contributed to the community, particularly the academic community and that institution over a period of time.”

Lee also expressed the opinion that the attribution of such awards is “over done,” remarking that people receive such recognition in areas where their skills and achievements do not seem to fit the award.

Most importantly, Lee noted that “it should never be awarded for anyone achieving less than an exemplary academic achiever of the same degree,” otherwise it can be seen as a “transaction” in which the university “is paying to have the institution’s name of that individual’s CV.”

As she remarked, even when people acknowledge the purpose of such attribution “How does one say no to a degree being bestowed by a minor institution, without appearing churlish?” RM