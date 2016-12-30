Unemployment rate remains 1.9pct

Both the unemployment rate and the underemployment rate for September-November 2016 held stable at 1.9 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, the same figures for August-October 2016.

The total labor force numbered 393,100 and the labor force participation rate stood at 71.9 percent, as indicated by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

Total employment decreased by 4,000 from August-October to a total of 385,500. Analyzed by industry, employment in construction registered a decrease, while that in education and retail saw an increase.

The number of unemployed was 7,600, a slight increase of 100 when compared with August-October. Fresh labor force entrants searching for their first job accounted for 14.7 percent of the total unemployed, which is a decrease of 4.5 percentage points.

In comparison with September-November 2015, the labor force participation rate dropped by 1.3 percentage points, the unemployment rate held steady, while the underemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage points.