Ung hopes IC can work in close connection with locals

Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) president Ung Vai Meng stated that the IC’s upcoming work should be in close connection with Macau residents’ lives and needs, and that the IC’s goal is to develop the cultural sense of the city’s next generation. The soon-to-depart head of the bureau made these comments during a TDM radio show.

Ung said that he is reluctant to leave his colleagues and the work he has been doing in the bureau, adding that he has “great confidence in Macau’s cultural work.” He pointed out that several aspects of Macau’s cultural development have progressed well with the aid of the Macanese community.

“Macau’s performances, libraries, protection of relics, creative industry, among others, are deeply respected by the neighboring regions, at home and abroad,” said Ung.

Ung has a particular fondness for Seminário e Igreja de São José, remarking that “it is really romantic just thinking of it.” In his words, the IC focuses on cultivating Macau’s youth. “We hope that the youth can participate in international events to improve their competencies,” he said.

The president also believes that Macau’s culture needs this new generation, and he hopes that these young people will use their own voice to spread Macau’s culture across the world.

Ung has been the head of the IC since March 2010, and previously announced that he would be stepping down from his role. A man approaching his 60s, Ung plans to formally retire as he wishes to return to his previous life as an artist and focus on his own artistic creations. “I love art and painting, and now I am going back to my paradise,” he said in explanation. The resignation will take effect this month.