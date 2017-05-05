Ung Vai Meng to cooperate with IC investigation

Following the order by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture to initiate disciplinary procedures against the former president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ung Vai Meng, along with its two vice presidents, Ung vowed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Ung also acknowledged that a third-party body is investigating the bureau’s unlawful recruitment practices.

“I will cooperate with the government’s decision,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the Wednesday’s Drunken Dragon Festival.

“It’s a good thing that the public will be able to see reality from an objective perspective as a result of the investigations,” Ung added.

However, Ung defended his actions, saying “justice should be done for our friends,” after noting that they worked towards a better Macau.

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) revealed in March breaches of established recruitment rules that involved one-sixth of the IC’S personnel.

The report was issued just weeks after a leadership change at IC when the former president quit unexpectedly and was replaced by Leung Hio Ming, one of the bureau’s former vice presidents.

Just last week, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, revealed that legal advisers analyzed the report produced by CCAC, which criticized the recruitment system that has been in use for the past few years by IC.

“Bearing in mind that there are signs of breach of duty by members of the board, [Alexis Tam] decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Cultural Affairs Bureau board members at the time of the report, namely: Ung Vai Meng, Leung Hio Ming and Chan Peng Fai,” a statement issued by Alexis Tam office reads.

The secretary said that he will seek legal advice from the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) to ensure that this solution complies with legal requirements.