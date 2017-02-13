Ung Vai Meng | IC head says demolished dockyards will have ‘good result’

The president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Ung Vai Meng, hopes that “there will be a good result” from the government’s recent and controversial decision to demolish 11 dockyards located at Lai Chi Vun because they pose a risk to public safety. Ung voiced his hope last Friday, during a lunch with the media.

Ung said that the IC monitors the Lai Chi Vun area very closely, and noted that the area is one where the architectural development of the dockyards grew organically alongside the needs of the shipbuilding industry. He deemed the area “very special, valuable, and meaningful.”

Moreover, Ung claimed that the IC has, many times, communicated their position on the area to related departments and believed those departments to be “rather aware” of the bureau’s stance toward Coloane’s Lai Chi Vun.

According to Ung, he made it clear to the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) that Lai Chi Vun is a relic holding great value, and that it should be well protected.

Following Ung’s communication with DSAMA, the IC received confirmation from the department that one dockyard and two wooden houses will be taken over by the IC for further development plans. However, Ung maintains that the IC has not yet received the keys to the three properties.

Ung also confirmed to the media that the IC had received no consultation requests from the public prior to other governmental departments making the decision to demolish the 11 dockyards.

“The IC pays close attention to the district, especially to the fact that it has a relationship with the water and the mountains,” said Ung.

Regarding the properties handed over to the IC, Ung announced that his department will utilize them to demonstrate dockyard technology, one of the end results expected from the development of the sites.

Ung said that the IC is not seeking for the area to become a “souvenir street in the likes of Taipa’s Rua do Cunha,” or to become a yacht ferry terminal.

“We have expressed our suggestions to the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau. For instance, we don’t want the area to be overdeveloped, but at this stage we haven’t received any consultation request,” revealed Ung.

The president claimed that, in the future, when the time comes for the government authority to make plans for the area’s development, the IC will engage in discussions with nearby local communities.

Separately, with regards to the government’s plan for a new Central Library, Ung said that he is confident that plans will soon be presented to the Legislative Assembly and also to the public. These plans will attempt to explain why governmental authorities have selected the Old Court Building as the location for the library.

He also pointed out that the IC’s plan for the new Central Library has received largely positive feedback from representatives of the academic and education sectors as well as the general public. The feedback was gathered at an exhibition held in the third and fourth quarters of 2016 in the building, which explained the concept of the Central Library.

The soon-to-depart president said during his official speech at the media luncheon that he hopes “[Macau’s] cultural works and promotion activities reach a new stage” in the future.

IC reorganization to harmonize cultural policies

During the media luncheon hosted by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) on Friday, soon-to-depart IC president Ung Vai Meng said that the recent reorganization of governmental departments would help to harmonize the city’s cultural policies in 2017.

Reviewing the bureau’s recent reorganization, Ung stated that several government departments had been successfully incorporated into the IC after being separated from the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau last year.

According to a statement published on Friday by the IC, Ung explained the reorganization as a process “seamlessly joining cultural facilities and services” to create a “unified management system.”

With respect to this, Ung said that the reorganization would help to move Macau towards its goal of establishing a “culturally sustainable city.” This would be ultimately achieved through the other responsibilities of the bureau, namely the protection of cultural heritage, fostering the development of artistic talent, encouraging cultural exchanges and supporting existing cultural and creative industries.

The luncheon was attended by senior members of the IC, members of the Cultural Consultative Committee, the Cultural Heritage Committee and also a cross section of journalists from Chinese, Portuguese and English media.

In addition to presenting the IC’s plan for the upcoming year, the luncheon also featured several performances by the a-cappella group, “Water Singers.”

Ung will step down as IC head later this month, citing a desire to return to his former life as an artist. Having served as the IC chief since 2010, the almost 60-year-old Ung will be replaced by current vice-president, Leung Hio Ming.

