US envoy in HK to push for visa-free entry

Consul General of the United States to Hong Kong and Macau, Kurt Tong, says he will aggressively push for visa-free entry to the US for Hong Kong and Macau residents, noting that one of his priorities is to encourage more people to travel to the US.

However, it is still up to the United States Congress to pass a bill on the matter. A relevant bill has been languishing in legislative limbo for three years, as cited in a report issued by the South China Morning Post.

Tong told the media outlet that it is simpler to acquire a 10-year visa.

“It’s not impossible that Congress would pass legislation that would allow us to not have the visa process for bearers of Hong Kong passports,” Tong said. “And if Congress were to pass that rule, then there would be no one more aggressive than myself and the consulate in trying to implement that possibility as quickly as possible.”

Macau and Hong Kong are not included among the 38 countries or regions in the waiver program that permits individuals to travel to America for tourism or business for up to 90 days without requiring a visa.

Back in 2013, a democrat from Hawaii, Senator Mazie Hirono, made an attempt to include Hong Kong in the program, but the House of Representatives refused to take up the bill, even after it was passed in the Senate.

The democrat introduced the same amendment again in 2014, but received no further response after it was referred to the Senate’s judicial committee.

Data showed that refusal rate for business or tourist visa applications for Hong Kong SAR passport holders was 4.61 percent last year.

The number of non-immigrant visas issued to Hong Kong SAR passport holders increased in 2016 with a total of 68,834 visas approved, compared to 61,288 in the previous year.