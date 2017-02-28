USJ to move to new campus by September

The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) is expected to move to its long-delayed new campus in Ilha Verde by September.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event yesterday, USJ’s rector Peter Stilwell confirmed that the institution’s move is dependent on inspections which are being carried out by the Fire Services. According to him, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) will carry out their own inspections towards the end of March.

“We hope that they will not have too many recommendations for changes,” he said. “If […] there aren’t many alterations that need to be done, that means by end of April […] the construction company should be able to hand it to us,” Stilwell continued.

Yet the rector admitted that “some things may need to be retouched or adjusted” – as the campus’ design was initially drawn up 10 years ago with the contract for its construction being signed four years ago.

“We would be aiming to start activities for the new academic year in the new campus,” Stilwell said.

USJ intends to keep its religious studies program in the Seminary of St. Joseph, where it can have a joint library with the Macau Ricci Institute that contains books about the history of Macau and China, spirituality and religious traditions.

Meanwhile, the section of the current campus located in the NAPE area should be occupied by a nursery, as the institution has been invited by the government to provide nursery education. Aside from plans to hold Masters classes in the current NAPE campus, the rector said the institution’s laboratory will also remain there.