Vehicle registration cancellation up 80 percent in first semester

The number of vehicles whose license plates were cancelled during the first half of this year registered a growth of 79.8 percent when compared to the same period of 2016, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) informed in a statement.

According to the statement, 14,591 vehicles saw their registration cancelled during the period. Of this figure, 12,464 were cancelled by request of their owners. According to DSAT, this number doubled in comparison with last year.

These figures include 5,736 two-stroke engine scooters and motorcycles which fell under the government plan to remove high-polluting vehicles from local roads, which ran earlier this year between February 15 and June 30.

DSAT noted that 850 other vehicles were removed from the streets due to either prior cancellation of their licenses or because owners failed to comply with road tax payment. Of the latter group, only 2 percent of owners sought to claim back the vehicles or to voluntarily cancel their licenses.

DSAT remarked that it will remove all vehicles which have not paid the road tax or have their registration canceled but are still parked on the public street. The bureau also warned that in such cases, “a fine shall be imposed to the owner of the vehicle that shall be subject to payment of all administrative fees regarding the process.”

In the instance of a vehicle removal, deposit fees will be included, and DSAT reminded that such costs are calculated on daily basis. As such, the Bureau encouraged owners to properly request vehicle license cancellation as well as vehicle recollection, a service DSAT offers. RM