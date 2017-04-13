Vendors encouraged to install electronic payment systems

The Mutual Assistance Association of Vendor Affairs (AAMVM), the Choi In Tong Sam Association, and the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM), will initiate a survey on April 17 to determine local vendors’ willingness to install electronic payment systems in their shops.

AAMVM President O Cheong Wong hopes to improve operations of local vendors, as well as to encourage local traditional food markets to install electronic payment systems to avoid cash purchases.

The survey, the results of which will be announced in May, is targeted at local residents and all vendors at traditional markets. According to O, the AAMVM “hopes that a trial period for implementation of electronic payment services can be organized in the second half of this year.”

He also noted that “many in the young generation, the middle class, and civilians prefer to shop in supermarkets, which hits on the traditional market.”

Currently, there are around 1,000 vendors operating inside local traditional markets in addition to 1,000 other types of vendors.

According to O, two vendors in local traditional markets have already installed electronic payment systems.

The association expects not only to encourage the implementation of physical electronic payments at vendor sites, but also online payments.

Huang Wei, a member of the Community Consultative Service, said that approximately 1,000 electronic payment installments are expected to be implemented in the first batch.

Leong Sun Iok, a member of FAOM, commented that there are difficulties in promoting electronic payment methods to local vendors. “The vendors do not have enough knowledge of electronic payments,” said Leong, adding that the associated costs may also be considered a disadvantage.

Another difficulty is related to the internet, which is necessary for electronic payments. Leong considered that when Internet stability is far from satisfying, vendors might be concerned about reliability.

Leong noted that the Civil and Municipal Affairs Bureau also encourages vendors to introduce electronic payment.

“I hope that the government can improve the environment of markets, and provide free internet service to the vendors,” said Leong. He also expects payment system providers to offer promotions to vendors, in order to push forward the implementation of electronic payment services in the city. JZ