Watchdog unclear over AL election rules

The president of the newly inaugurated Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly election (CAEAL) Tong Hio Fong was unclear about the new election rules during his appointment yesterday. “We have to handle this on a case-by-case basis; the law states clearly what is considered content of an electoral campaign and we must follow the law for this,” he said.

“Whether an interview [is allowed or not], we can’t answer so clearly. We need to check on the content of such an interview to see if there is a violation [of the law].”

Tong was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the members and president of CAEAL, which was held yesterday at the government headquarters.

When questioned on several topics related to the works of the commission, Tong was reluctant to provide further details, saying, “We haven’t started working yet, we will disclose more information as soon as we have our first meeting.” He added that such a meeting would not occur until after the Chinese New Year.

Tong also said that the date for the election and the election campaign period will be discussed at CAEAL’s first meeting, among other issues.

In response to queries about whether the government and the commission has received any instructions regarding the declaration of loyalty to China and to Macau, Tong said that he does not believe there is a need for such instructions to come from the central government, as such an action is taken according to and in compliance with the Basic Law.

When questioned on how CAEAL will monitor the candidates involved in the offenses, Tong responded that the Electoral Law contains clear rules on punishable offenses. He added that the Commission will proceed as quickly as possible to handle any cases that might arise, and will work alongside the Commission against Corruption.

All members of CAEAL swore and acknowledged their duties in front of Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, in a ceremony that had most of the current lawmakers present.