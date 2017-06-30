World briefs

CHINA-PHILIPPINES China’s foreign minister told his Philippine counterpart yesterday that Beijing is ready to provide more aid to the Southeast Asian country, as ties between the former antagonists continue to improve. Beijing this week donated emergency aid, sniper rifles and other weaponry to help the Philippine military drive out Muslim rebels who overran the southern city of Marawi.

VIETNAM A prominent Vietnamese blogger was sentenced yesterday to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of distorting government policies and defaming the Communist regime.

KOREA South Korea’s president readied for talks yesterday with congressional leaders and a White House dinner with President Donald Trump as he looks to reassure Washington that he will coordinate closely on dealing with the threat from North Korea.

RUSSIA A jury found five men guilty yesterday in the assassination of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, bringing to a close a trial that Nemtsov’s allies believe failed to bring the slaying’s masterminds to justice.

INDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned a rise in deadly mob attacks on cattle traders, beef eaters and dairy farmers, saying yesterday that killing people in the name of protecting cows is unacceptable.

ISRAEL-SYRIA The U.N. Security Council is strongly condemning fighting in the buffer zone between Syria and Israel and it’s urging the Syrian government and opposition groups to withdraw from the area, which is patrolled by U.N. peacekeepers.

GERMANY will deny permission for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address Turks at a rally when he visits for the upcoming Group of 20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany’s foreign minister said yesterday.

BRITAIN Last-minute talks between Northern Ireland’s main political parties yesterday failed to produce a compromise on restoring their power-sharing administration but Britain is giving the rivals more time to talk before deciding whether to restore direct rule.

VENEZUELA’s Supreme Court barred the nation’s chief prosecutor from leaving the country and ordered her bank accounts frozen hours after she delivered a scathing critique accusing President Nicolas Maduro of “state terrorism.”

BRAZIL Security forces in Brazil’s capital have detained a minor who allegedly rammed a car through a gate in an apparent attempt to reach the presidential palace. Guards first fired warning shots, then when the vehicle failed to slow, they fired at the car and it stopped. The driver was not hurt and was taken into custody.