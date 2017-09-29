Wynn Macau launches mobile app expanding networks of local SMEs

Wynn Macau launched its newest platform “Wynn Local SME Network” this week, which facilitates the use of online business matching services and the use of procurement mobile application ‘ChoicePro.’

The mobile application allows micro-enterprises, ‘Made in Macao’ and young entrepreneurs to register as a vendor of Wynn, and be aware of the products and services the gaming operator is currently seeking.

Through this system, local SMEs can receive news on business matching sessions organized by different companies, along with details and invitations for business meetings and exhibitions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Linda Chen, president and executive director of Wynn Resorts Macau, said that the network aims to effectively link different sectors to construct a network for local micro-enterprises and SMEs.

The executive added that it is the first time that Wynn Macau has operated an accessible technology platform to accommodate its vendors.

Wynn Macau leveraged the online business matching service platform of the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) to conduct registrations for the business matching session – with over 80 percent of attendees having used the platform before.

“In the future, everybody can get a lot more information in a timely manner and also expand their platform on what products [vendors are] looking for, and [see products] available by other vendors,” Chen told the press.

Chen added that local enterprises can also take advantage of the platform to communicate with other companies to further expand their business.

“We don’t want to just purchase from the locals but we want them to expand their business so we provided a platform [with] opportunities not just within Wynn but within Macau so they can further expand their opportunities and products,” the executive said.

The president concluded that Wynn aims to continually collaborate with local artists to turn their products to commercial merchandise.

Wynn Macau is also looking at expanding the app to other gaming operators and large enterprises in future, making it accessible for local SMEs, to create an even wider network.

Through ‘ChoicePro,’ companies can centralize the exchange of procurement information, complementing local suppliers’ databases.

Alan Hong, the creative director of a local SME Village Macau, noted that its partnership with Wynn has contributed growth to the business.

The gaming operator partnered with the local SME to offer discounts for its 10,000-plus employees, encouraging them to experience a ‘getaway’ in Village Macau.

The initiative also aims to foster the popularity of local artists and micro-enterprises, working closely with Village Macau to design programs that involve charitable causes.

The gaming operator has again partnered with the Macao Chamber of Commerce to organize the ‘Wynn Local SME Procurement Partnership Program 2017 – Business Matching Session for Micro Enterprises,’ ‘Made in Macao’ and Young Entrepreneurs’ events.

At the business matching session, Wynn arranged for supervisors from its procurement department to meet with all local SME representatives.

